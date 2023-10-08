Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.69.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

