Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $84,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.28.

LOW opened at $199.54 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.84 and a 200-day moving average of $214.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

