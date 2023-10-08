Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,099,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,842 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $103,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IEMG stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.