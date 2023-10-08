Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $394.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.49. The stock has a market cap of $315.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

