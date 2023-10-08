Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 22,689 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,704,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $117,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,595,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 475,712 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $72.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

