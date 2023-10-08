Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $133,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. United Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $113.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

