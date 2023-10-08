iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $156,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.