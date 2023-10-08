Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 103,090 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,090 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.02% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $262,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $112.33 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.98 and a one year high of $119.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2427 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

