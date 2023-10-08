National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1,459.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,635 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.13% of American Tower worth $121,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $159.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.50. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

