National Bank of Canada FI Has $123.80 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,673,990 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.17% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $123,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

