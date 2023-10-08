Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,597 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Heritage Financial comprises 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Heritage Financial worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 254,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,084,000 after buying an additional 113,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 45,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 151,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,685,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.58. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HFWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

