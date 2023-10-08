National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,149 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $113,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BN. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.15%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

