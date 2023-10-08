Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp accounts for about 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 231,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 209,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,965 shares in the company, valued at $188,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $98,122. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

TSBK stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.99. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

