Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,076 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 544,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $102,369,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 10.5 %

PXD opened at $237.43 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.04 and its 200 day moving average is $217.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

