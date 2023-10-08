Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 28.1% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 99,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.94.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.