National Bank of Canada FI Has $532.51 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 45.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,478,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,754,774 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $532,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $67.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.6744 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

