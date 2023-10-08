National Bank of Canada FI Sells 69,115 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,330,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,115 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $189,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $39,478,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $33,842,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,583,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,046,000 after acquiring an additional 198,387 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FNV. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $111.27 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $145.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

