Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,484,872 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 101,565 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.77% of Barrick Gold worth $228,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $14.58 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.50, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

