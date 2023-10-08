Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Holdings Lowered by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,353,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595,565 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises about 1.0% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.66% of Manulife Financial worth $573,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

