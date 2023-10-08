National Bank of Canada FI Has $669.95 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,696,734 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307,942 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 1.2% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $669,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.30%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.