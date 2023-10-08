National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,827 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up approximately 0.8% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.66% of CGI worth $411,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CGI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of CGI by 46.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

