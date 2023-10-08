National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,165,041 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,092 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.84% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $208,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 78,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

