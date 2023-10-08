National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,456,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501,638 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $236,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 74,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $92.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

