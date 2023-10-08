National Bank of Canada FI Sells 133,170 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,388,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,170 shares during the period. BCE accounts for about 1.3% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.69% of BCE worth $700,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BCE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in BCE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,884,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,754,000 after purchasing an additional 52,406 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 0.2 %

BCE opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.