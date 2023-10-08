National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,407,599 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,337,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,407,599 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.15% of Pembina Pipeline worth $199,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,976,000 after buying an additional 123,855 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 124.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

