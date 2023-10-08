National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,890,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,816,677 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for about 0.9% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.15% of TC Energy worth $480,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.94%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.