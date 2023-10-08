National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,058,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 229,938 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.3% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.92% of Canadian National Railway worth $733,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 188,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $107.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average of $116.22. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

