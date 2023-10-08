National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,954 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.0% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.53% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $572,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $312.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.32.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

