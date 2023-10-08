Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is National Bank of Canada FI’s 5th Largest Position

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,804,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,046 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 3.3% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,794,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of RY opened at $84.08 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.92%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

