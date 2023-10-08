National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,041,517 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,247,749 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 3.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.74% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,985,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TD opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.