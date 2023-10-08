Diversified LLC Has $378,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Diversified LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after acquiring an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

