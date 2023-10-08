Diversified LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Diversified LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.