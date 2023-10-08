Diversified LLC Invests $258,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $267.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

