Diversified LLC Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Diversified LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $391.72 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $244.85 and a one year high of $428.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.01 and a 200-day moving average of $368.39.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

