Diversified LLC Has $203,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Diversified LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,084,000 after acquiring an additional 319,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

