Diversified LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,996,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after buying an additional 965,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SPYG stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

