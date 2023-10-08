Diversified LLC Invests $208,000 in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Diversified LLC owned about 0.10% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 154,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS FLHY opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

