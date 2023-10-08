Diversified LLC Sells 51 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Diversified LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $235.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.70. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.46 and a 52 week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

