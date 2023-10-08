Diversified LLC Buys Shares of 1,161 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Amgen by 23.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 42.1% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 353,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.7% in the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $267.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

