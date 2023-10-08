Diversified LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Diversified LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $235.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.46 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

