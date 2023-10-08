Diversified LLC Has $378,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Diversified LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

