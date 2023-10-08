Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Cut by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,871,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after buying an additional 207,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $143.51 and a one year high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

