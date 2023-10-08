Diversified LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diversified LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diversified LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $80.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

