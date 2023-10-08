Diversified LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Diversified LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $1,453,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC opened at $176.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.40. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

