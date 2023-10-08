iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

