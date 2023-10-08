Diversified LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Diversified LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Diversified LLC owned about 1.52% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEAD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter.

LEAD opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66.

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

