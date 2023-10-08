Diversified LLC Acquires Shares of 353,455 JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 353,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,976,000. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diversified LLC owned 4.03% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPIE stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

