Diversified LLC Sells 993 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Diversified LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises 0.4% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,515,000 after buying an additional 117,841 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,003,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XMMO opened at $79.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $83.37.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

