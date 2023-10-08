Diversified LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Diversified LLC lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,106 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after acquiring an additional 834,330 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,430,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

