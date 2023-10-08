Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

